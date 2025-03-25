US cold finished bar exports up 24.7 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 10,105 mt in January this year, up 24.7 percent from December and down 22.9 percent from January last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $24.9 million in January, compared to $22.7 million in the previous month and $30.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in January with 5,998 mt, compared to 4,458 mt in December and 7,328 mt in January last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 3,277 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in January.