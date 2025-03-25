 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US cold finished bar exports up 24.7 percent in January from December

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 03:04:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 10,105 mt in January this year, up 24.7 percent from December and down 22.9 percent from January last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $24.9 million in January, compared to $22.7 million in the previous month and $30.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in January with 5,998 mt, compared to 4,458 mt in December and 7,328 mt in January last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 3,277 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in January.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US tin plate imports down 11.9 percent in January from December

25 Mar | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 33.8 percent in January from December

21 Mar | Steel News

US OCTG exports up 12.4 percent in January from December

21 Mar | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 68.6 percent in January from December

20 Mar | Steel News

US rebar exports up 44.5 percent in January from December

20 Mar | Steel News

US rebar imports up 191.1 percent in January from December

20 Mar | Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports up 9.6 percent in January from December

20 Mar | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 119.6 percent in January from December

19 Mar | Steel News

US beam exports up 22.5 percent in January from December

19 Mar | Steel News

US CRC imports up 21.3 percent in January from December

18 Mar | Steel News