US cold finished bar exports up 19.6 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 23:17:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 10,028 mt in March this year, up 19.6 percent from February and down 9.5 percent from March last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $29.0 million in March, compared to $21.9 million in the previous month and $25.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in March with 4,530 mt, compared to 4,854 mt in February and 6,904 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 3,902 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in March.


