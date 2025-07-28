US cold finished bar exports up 14.9 percent in May 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 8,770 mt in May this year, up 14.9 percent from April and down 23.1 percent from May last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $24.2 million in May, compared to $21.4 million in the previous month and $29.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Mexico in May with 3,994 mt, compared to 3,376 mt in April and 3,947 mt in May last year. The other top destination was Canada with 3,723 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in May.