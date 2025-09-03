 |  Login 
US cold finished bar exports slightly down in June 2025 from May

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 13:53:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 8,676 mt in June this year, down 1.1 percent from May and down 24.8 percent from June last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $29.61 million in June, compared to $24.21 million in the previous month and $28.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in June with 3,666 mt, compared to 3,723 mt in May and 6,462 mt in June last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 3,330 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in June.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

