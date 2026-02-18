 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US cold finished bar exports down 28.7 percent in November 2025 from October

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 14:24:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 7,015 mt in November last year, down 28.7 percent from October and down 26.8 percent from November 2024. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $24.28 million in November, compared to $33.11 million in the previous month and $26.56 million in the same month in 2024.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Mexico in November with 3,284 mt, compared to 3,854 mt in October and 3,029 mt in November 2024. The other top destination was Canada with 2,670 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in November.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US tin plate imports up 17.4 percent in November 2025 from October

18 Feb | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 13.3 percent in November 2025 from October

17 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 10.9 percent in November 2025 from October

17 Feb | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 45.2 percent in November 2025 from October

16 Feb | Steel News

US rebar exports down 44.7 percent in November 2025 from October

16 Feb | Steel News

US rebar imports down 51.5 percent in November 2025

13 Feb | Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports down 21.2 percent in November 2025

13 Feb | Steel News

US beam exports stable in November 2025 from October

10 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 24.8 percent in November 2025 from October

10 Feb | Steel News

US CRC imports down 30.9 percent in November 2025 from October

09 Feb | Steel News