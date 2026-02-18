US cold finished bar exports down 28.7 percent in November 2025 from October

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 7,015 mt in November last year, down 28.7 percent from October and down 26.8 percent from November 2024. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $24.28 million in November, compared to $33.11 million in the previous month and $26.56 million in the same month in 2024.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Mexico in November with 3,284 mt, compared to 3,854 mt in October and 3,029 mt in November 2024. The other top destination was Canada with 2,670 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in November.