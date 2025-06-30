 |  Login 
US cold finished bar exports down 23.9 percent in April 2025

Monday, 30 June 2025 18:36:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 7,631 mt in April this year, down 23.9 percent from March and down 31.1 percent from April last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $21.4 million in April, compared to $29.0 million in the previous month and $26.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in April with 3,176 mt, compared to 4,530 mt in March and 6,510 mt in April last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 3,376 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in April.


