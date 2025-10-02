US cold finished bar exports down 17.9 percent in July 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 7,116 mt in July this year, down 17.9 percent from June and down 41.6 percent from July last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $22.8 million in July, compared to $29.6 million in the previous month and $27.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Mexico in July with 3,540 mt, compared to 3,330 mt in June and 5,171 mt in July last year. The other top destination was Canada with 2,679 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in July.