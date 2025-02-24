US cold finished bar exports down 15.5 percent in December from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 8,102 mt in December this year, down 15.5 percent from November and down 15.4 percent from December last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $22.7 million in December, compared to $26.6 million in the previous month and $22.0 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in December with 4,458 mt, compared to 5,228 mt in November and 4,886 mt in December last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,861 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in December.