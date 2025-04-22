US beam exports up 60.7 percent in February from January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 30,586 mt in February this year, up 60.7 percent from January and down 19.7 percent from February last year. By value, beam exports totaled $33.0 million in February, compared to $20.9 million in the previous month and $45.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in February with 24,025 mt, compared to 12,024 mt in January and 29,711 mt in February last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 3,913 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in February.