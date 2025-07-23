 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US beam exports up 27.4 percent in May 2025

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 03:01:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 21,529 mt in May this year, up 27.4 percent from April and down 37.7 percent from May last year. By value, beam exports totaled $27.8 million in May, compared to $20.3 million in the previous month and $39.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in May with 16,207 mt, compared to 11,248 mt in April and 24,635 mt in May last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 3,908 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in May.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US OCTG imports up 5.8 percent in May 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

US CRC imports down 15.3 percent in May 2025

22 Jul | Steel News

US exports of plates in coil up 27.8 percent in May 2025

22 Jul | Steel News

US HRC imports up 50.8 percent in May 2025

18 Jul | Steel News

US CRC exports up 11.4 percent in May 2025

18 Jul | Steel News

US HDG imports down 13.8 percent in May 2025

17 Jul | Steel News

US HRC exports up 31.6 percent in May 2025

17 Jul | Steel News

US slab imports up 70.3 percent in May 2025

16 Jul | Steel News

US HDG exports up 6.5 percent in May 2025

16 Jul | Steel News

US steel imports up 19.6 percent in May 2025

15 Jul | Steel News