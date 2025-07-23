US beam exports up 27.4 percent in May 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 21,529 mt in May this year, up 27.4 percent from April and down 37.7 percent from May last year. By value, beam exports totaled $27.8 million in May, compared to $20.3 million in the previous month and $39.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in May with 16,207 mt, compared to 11,248 mt in April and 24,635 mt in May last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 3,908 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in May.