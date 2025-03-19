 |  Login 
US beam exports up 22.5 percent in January from December

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 01:48:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 19,028 mt in January this year, up 22.5 percent from December and down 41.9 percent from January last year. By value, beam exports totaled $20.9 million in January, compared to $17.1 million in the previous month and $39.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in January with 12,024 mt, compared to 8,043 mt in December and 24,736 mt in January last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 4,802 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in January.


