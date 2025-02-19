US beam exports down 34.2 percent in December from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 15,530 mt in December this year, down 34.2 percent from November and down 29.6 percent from December last year. By value, beam exports totaled $17.1 million in December, compared to $27.8 million in the previous month and $27.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in December with 8,043 mt, compared to 18,426 mt in November and 15,582 mt in December last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 4,313 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in December.