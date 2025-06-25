US beam exports down 33.9 percent in April 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 16,894 mt in April this year, down 33.9 percent from March and down 54.4 percent from April last year. By value, beam exports totaled $20.3 million in April, compared to $27.8 million in the previous month and $41.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in April with 11,248 mt, compared to 19,541 mt in March and 22,606 mt in April last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 3,639 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in April.