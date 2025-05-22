US beam exports down 16.3 percent in March from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 25,594 mt in March this year, down 16.3 percent from February and down 23.0 percent from March last year. By value, beam exports totaled $27.8 million in March, compared to $33.0 million in the previous month and $38.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in March with 19,541 mt, compared to 24,025 mt in February and 22,047 mt in March last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 2,622 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in March.