US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for cut-to-length plate from Germany

Monday, 03 June 2024 12:27:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Germany for the period between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that German producer AG der Dillinger Hüttenwerke was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value in the given period. As a result, the DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for the company.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).