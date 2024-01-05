US assigns zero dumping margin for PC strand from Malaysia

Friday, 05 January 2024 14:12:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Malaysia for the period between November 19, 2020, and May 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Malaysian companies were found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value in the given period. The DOC has a determined weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the country in line with the preliminary results.