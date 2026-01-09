Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal suspends production again after Russian attacks on country’s energy infrastructure

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced that it has suspended all production processes following a blackout in the Zaporizhia region caused by Russia’s massive drone attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on January 7.

On December 23, the company had temporarily suspended production following a complete loss of electricity supply after large-scale Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Emergency response and safe shutdown

The company said its team responded promptly and in a coordinated manner, implementing anti-crisis measures to ensure the safe shutdown of equipment. According to the statement, staff actions and coordination with regional energy services prevented technogenic accidents despite the sudden power loss.

Stabilisation of internal energy systems

Zaporizhstal reported that employees are currently working on stabilizing the plant’s internal power network. Under conditions of limited electricity supply, routine maintenance work is being carried out on key units to prepare for a phased and safe restart of production.

The company stressed that a full restart of production will only be possible after external power supply is restored, with all processes resuming in stages.