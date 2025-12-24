Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal suspends production after complete power outage caused by Russian attacks

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced that it has temporarily suspended production on December 23 following a complete loss of electricity supply after large-scale Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.

According to the statement, the sudden blackout led to an emergency shutdown of production, carried out in line with the plant’s anti-crisis response procedures. In extremely challenging conditions, the site’s team swiftly switched to alternative power sources and ensured the safe stoppage of technological processes.

Thanks to the prompt response and coordinated actions of personnel, as well as emergency measures to minimize abnormal situations, the company said it avoided a technogenic accident and reduced atmospheric emissions. Zaporizhstal stressed that there is no threat to the life or health of employees or local residents.

The company has implemented operational measures to stabilize its internal power system, while further resumption of production will take place once external power supply is restored.