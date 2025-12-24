 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal suspends production after complete power outage caused by Russian attacks

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 11:02:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced that it has temporarily suspended production on December 23 following a complete loss of electricity supply after large-scale Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.

According to the statement, the sudden blackout led to an emergency shutdown of production, carried out in line with the plant’s anti-crisis response procedures. In extremely challenging conditions, the site’s team swiftly switched to alternative power sources and ensured the safe stoppage of technological processes.

Thanks to the prompt response and coordinated actions of personnel, as well as emergency measures to minimize abnormal situations, the company said it avoided a technogenic accident and reduced atmospheric emissions. Zaporizhstal stressed that there is no threat to the life or health of employees or local residents.

The company has implemented operational measures to stabilize its internal power system, while further resumption of production will take place once external power supply is restored.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Zaporizhstal 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 10.9 percent rise in crude steel output in Jan-Nov 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 10% rise in crude steel output in Jan-Oct 2025

05 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal records 9.6% rise in crude steel output in Jan-Sept 2025

02 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal records 6.7 percent rise in crude steel output for Jan-Aug 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts 5.2% rise in crude steel output for Jan-July 2025

04 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-May

03 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-April

02 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its outputs in Jan-Mar

03 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

04 Mar | Steel News