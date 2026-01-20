Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal masters three new flat steel products in 2025

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced that it has started production of three new flat steel products in 2025, including two hot rolled items and one cold rolled product.

The new products are used in the construction and machine-building industries, and are also used as semi-finished material for further processing into metal structures. During 2025, Zaporizhstal shipped nearly 58,000 mt of these newly developed products to customers.

Expansion of product range under challenging conditions

Commenting on the results, Taras Shevchenko, acting general director, said that, despite air raid alerts, attacks, logistics constraints and unstable energy supply, Zaporizhstal has continued to strengthen the position of Ukrainian steel producers in foreign markets. He noted that, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the plant has mastered the production of 31 new product types, with plans to expand the product range by a further 11 items in 2026.

New products for European markets

In 2025, Zaporizhstal mastered the production of hot rolled sheets and coils of steel grade S235JRC. The grade offers good cold-forming properties and is used in the manufacture of building metal structures, electric-welded pipes and products for mechanical engineering. The products were supplied, in particular, to the Polish and Slovak markets.

The plant also launched hot rolled coils from the same structural steel group in a new size, with a thickness of 1.8 mm and a width of 1,045 mm. This product is used in the production of pipes, closed and bent profiles, welded load-bearing and decorative structures, as well as machine parts. Moldova became the main sales market for this item.

In addition, Zaporizhstal mastered the production of cold rolled coils of steel grade S280GD in 2025. The product is intended for galvanizing and application of protective coatings, after which it is used in the manufacture of light steel thin-walled structures, including roofing systems and facade panels. S280GD coils are also supplied to manufacturers of commercial equipment and shelving systems in the domestic Ukrainian market.

Zaporizhstal said the continued development of new products reflects its focus on market demand, technological adaptation and export-oriented production, despite ongoing operational challenges.