Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal completes overhaul at BF No. 2

Friday, 24 May 2024 13:39:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest has announced that its subsidiary Zaporizhstal has completed an overhaul at its blast furnace No. 2 and commissioned the furnace after six days of shutdown. The company allocated more than UAH 85 million ($2.1 million) for the overhaul.

The overhaul included the repair of the foundry equipment, hydraulics and lubrication systems, and the maintenance of the aspiration systems of the production unit with an aim to increase the reliability of the equipment and to improve the quality of products.