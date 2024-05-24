﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal completes overhaul at BF No. 2

Friday, 24 May 2024 13:39:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest has announced that its subsidiary Zaporizhstal has completed an overhaul at its blast furnace No. 2 and commissioned the furnace after six days of shutdown. The company allocated more than UAH 85 million ($2.1 million) for the overhaul.

The overhaul included the repair of the foundry equipment, hydraulics and lubrication systems, and the maintenance of the aspiration systems of the production unit with an aim to increase the reliability of the equipment and to improve the quality of products.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Zaporizhstal 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher pig iron and crude steel outputs in Jan-Apr

13 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases pig iron output in Q1

04 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal completes first stage of BF No. 3 overhaul

29 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

06 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in January

06 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for 2023, plans stable outputs in 2024

05 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for Jan-Nov

07 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal launches HRC production from structural grades

30 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for Jan-Oct

06 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for Jan-Sept

12 Oct | Steel News