Ukraine’s Kametstal begins major overhaul of BF No. 1M

Ukrainian steelmaker Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has launched its largest maintenance project of 2026, shutting down its No. 1M blast furnace for a second-category capital overhaul. The furnace has an annual production capacity of 1.53 million mt.

The repair program is aimed at ensuring the reliable and stable operation of the blast furnace and supporting the long-term performance of the company's blast furnace shop.

According to Kametstal, the main scope of work includes replacing the refractory lining of the blast furnace shaft, hearth and hot blast stoves, as well as partially renewing components of the furnace's cooling system. The overhaul also includes a comprehensive modernization of mechanical, electrical and energy equipment. As part of the project, Kametstal will carry out a complete replacement of the blast furnace's charging system.

Following preparatory work and the successful blow-down of the furnace, repair crews have begun dismantling equipment and are preparing to clean the hearth by removing the remaining smelting products.

Company targets reliable long-term operation

Yevhen Podhornyi, deputy head of Kametstal's blast furnace shop for engineering, said that Kametstal plans to apply the experience gained during last year's project to the overhaul of Blast Furnace No. 1M, with the objective of completing all repair work on schedule and ensuring the reliable and stable operation of the furnace.