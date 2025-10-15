Kametstal begins major overhaul at 400/200 rolling mill to boost efficiency

Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has initiated extensive repair work on its 400/200 rolling mill as part of its 2025 maintenance and modernization program.
The repair work aims to increase the reliability of key equipment and reduce energy costs at the rolling shop.
Key components under maintenance include:
- Upgrade of the 30-ton distribution gearbox of block BGV No.10, vital for wire rod production
- Maintenance at gearboxes, bearings, and other rolling line parts in the BGV No.4 block
- Upgrades to the heating furnace systems: replacement of water-cooling elements, improved insulation of the furnace vault, and modernization of water circulation systems.