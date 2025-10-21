Ukraine’s Kametstal starts construction of new BF gas collector

Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has begun the large-scale construction of a new blast furnace gas collector as part of its 2025 investment program. The project is designed to replace obsolete infrastructure, strengthen the reliability of the production process, and improve the utilization of blast furnace gas, which plays a key role in energy recovery and overall efficiency in metallurgical operations.

Five-stage construction plan

Construction of the new gas collector has been divided into five sequential stages to ensure the continuity of operations throughout the implementation period. The first stage, which will run until the end of 2027, includes the construction of a 330-meter section of the gas main and the completion of a start-up complex that will provide for the collection of blast furnace gas from blast furnace No. 1M. When all stages are complete, the total length of the pipeline will reach approximately 1,200 meters.

Reduced dependency on external energy

The blast furnace gas collector is a fundamental component of Kametstal’s technological ecosystem. It ensures the proper collection and transportation of blast furnace gas - a by-product generated during ironmaking - for subsequent use in heating, power generation, and other metallurgical processes. By recovering and reusing this gas, Kametstal reduces its dependence on external energy sources and strengthens its environmental performance.