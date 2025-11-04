Ukraine’s Kametstal launches major coke oven reconstruction project

Kametstal, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has launched a large-scale investment project to reconstruct its coke oven’s disintegration department building, originally built in 1947. The project aims to restore the structure’s bearing capacity, improve operational safety and extend service life.

The reconstruction project, scheduled to continue until 2027, includes several key measures such as reinforcing concrete columns, floors and walls to improve structural stability, dismantling unused floors to reduce stress on load-bearing elements and installing new supporting frameworks for primary process equipment.

According to Kametstal, the first stage of the investment project is being carried out without halting production. The plant has optimized its operational schedule to minimize disruptions and lower electricity consumption costs. Coal preparation takes place during night shifts, while construction activities proceed during the day.

Kametstal emphasized that these efforts form part of its broader commitment to sustainable modernization and industrial safety enhancement across all coke facilities.