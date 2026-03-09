Ukraine’s Kametstal begins B500C rebar exports to Romania

Ukrainian steelmaker Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has started supplying B500C grade rebar to the Romanian market as part of its 2026 production program.

Following certification by Romanian certification body ICECON at the end of last year, the company has already shipped more than 2,300 mt of rebar with nominal diameters of 8-25 mm from Kametstal to Romania since the beginning of 2026.

Production tailored to Romanian standards

Manufacturing B500C rebar according to Romanian standards requires several technical adjustments compared with conventional products.

The rebar features specific geometric parameters, linear weight requirements and a unique rib pattern, while also meeting an extended range of mechanical properties. The product is designed to comply with stricter strength and rigidity requirements, which are essential for construction projects in the EU.

“Today, rebar of various profile sizes for Romanian partners is already a stable part of the monthly production program of the 400/200 mill,” Olexander Oliynyk, chief rolling mill operator and head of the rolling mill shop, said.

Strategy to expand export markets

By launching B500C rebar production for Romania, Kametstal continues to expand its export geography and strengthen its presence in demanding European markets.

The move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance competitiveness of Ukrainian steel products and increase access to EU construction supply chains.