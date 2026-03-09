 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Kametstal begins B500C rebar exports to Romania

Monday, 09 March 2026 11:57:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steelmaker Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has started supplying B500C grade rebar to the Romanian market as part of its 2026 production program.

Following certification by Romanian certification body ICECON at the end of last year, the company has already shipped more than 2,300 mt of rebar with nominal diameters of 8-25 mm from Kametstal to Romania since the beginning of 2026.

Production tailored to Romanian standards

Manufacturing B500C rebar according to Romanian standards requires several technical adjustments compared with conventional products.

The rebar features specific geometric parameters, linear weight requirements and a unique rib pattern, while also meeting an extended range of mechanical properties. The product is designed to comply with stricter strength and rigidity requirements, which are essential for construction projects in the EU.

“Today, rebar of various profile sizes for Romanian partners is already a stable part of the monthly production program of the 400/200 mill,” Olexander Oliynyk, chief rolling mill operator and head of the rolling mill shop, said.

Strategy to expand export markets

By launching B500C rebar production for Romania, Kametstal continues to expand its export geography and strengthen its presence in demanding European markets.

The move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance competitiveness of Ukrainian steel products and increase access to EU construction supply chains.


Tags: Rebar Longs Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Kametstal 

Similar articles

Local Turkish rebar prices rise further amid high costs, war-related expectations

09 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas hikes its longs prices by another $5/mt on March 9

09 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices finally start to show signs of rebounding

09 Mar | Longs and Billet

US issues final AD review results for Algerian rebar

06 Mar | Steel News

US import long steel prices steady to up as Iran conflict spikes market uncertainty, shipping costs

06 Mar | Longs and Billet

US domestic long steel prices flat to up, March scrap settles flat first time in three months

06 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Bulgarian longs prices start to rebound amid market uncertainties after gradual drop

06 Mar | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 10, 2026

06 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar prices fail to rise amid lack of demand

06 Mar | Longs and Billet

European long sales suspended, prices under upward pressure amid war in Middle East

06 Mar | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  6 - 32 mm
ES ISO 6935-2 2019 B500BWR , ASTM A615 GR 60
YOTTA TRADING
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer