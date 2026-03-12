SMS Group to upgrade Jingye’s wire rod line in China

Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group has announced that Chinese steel producer Jingye Medium Plate Co. Ltd. has selected the company to modernize the No.1 high-speed wire rod line at its plant in Yingkou, China. According to SMS Group, the project aims to expand the line’s product diameter range while improving production capability and product quality for high-grade specialty steels.

The plantmaker stated that the upgrade will support Jingye in responding to evolving demand in the Chinese market, particularly from the automotive and special steel applications segments. Commissioning of the upgraded line is planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.

According to SMS Group, once the modernization is completed the wire rod line will be able to produce smooth rounds with diameters ranging from 5 mm to 25 mm, while rebar production will cover diameters between 6 mm and 16 mm. SMS Group stated that this expanded portfolio is intended to strengthen Jingye’s capability to serve higher-value downstream industries.

The modernized wire rod line is designed to achieve a benchmark maximum rolling speed of 115 meters per second. SMS Group stated that the modernization will allow the producer to increase productivity while meeting the requirements of demanding steel applications.