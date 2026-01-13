Ukraine’s Kametstal completes major overhaul program in 2025 despite war

Ukrainian steelmaker Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has completed its most ambitious capital overhaul program since the start of the war, finalizing a wide range of major repairs and modernization works across key production units in 2025.

Major furnace and converter repairs finished

Despite ongoing logistics challenges and energy instability, Kametstal carried out extensive capital repairs, including a major overhaul of blast furnace No. 9 and comprehensive maintenance of essential equipment at both converters. The program also included capital repairs of the ladle furnace and continuous casting machine No. 1.

The overhaul also covered significant repairs at the section rolling mill and the tube billet mill.

Infrastructure modernization

Additional works completed in 2025 included the construction and commissioning of new above-ground medium- and high-pressure water pipelines, enhancing the water supply infrastructure for key technology processes, especially in the converter shop and lime-burning department.

Kametstal said that the completed overhaul program and related achievements reflect a collective effort to strengthen the plant’s resilience, support regional economic stability and lay the groundwork for future growth despite ongoing challenges.