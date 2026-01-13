 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Kametstal completes major overhaul program in 2025 despite war

Tuesday, 13 January 2026 12:25:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steelmaker Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has completed its most ambitious capital overhaul program since the start of the war, finalizing a wide range of major repairs and modernization works across key production units in 2025.

Major furnace and converter repairs finished

Despite ongoing logistics challenges and energy instability, Kametstal carried out extensive capital repairs, including a major overhaul of blast furnace No. 9 and comprehensive maintenance of essential equipment at both converters. The program also included capital repairs of the ladle furnace and continuous casting machine No. 1.

The overhaul also covered significant repairs at the section rolling mill and the tube billet mill.

Infrastructure modernization

Additional works completed in 2025 included the construction and commissioning of new above-ground medium- and high-pressure water pipelines, enhancing the water supply infrastructure for key technology processes, especially in the converter shop and lime-burning department.

Kametstal said that the completed overhaul program and related achievements reflect a collective effort to strengthen the plant’s resilience, support regional economic stability and lay the groundwork for future growth despite ongoing challenges.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Kametstal 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Kametstal launches major coke oven reconstruction project

04 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Kametstal starts construction of new BF gas collector

21 Oct | Steel News

Kametstal begins major overhaul at 400/200 rolling mill to boost efficiency

15 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian slab reference export price increases slightly

13 Jan | Flats and Slab

Vehicle production in Argentina declines sharply in December

13 Jan | Steel News

Local Turkish dollar-based merchant bar prices soften

13 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish HRC prices stable amid high scrap prices, lack of aggressive imports

13 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-US scrap price to Turkey increases to $373/mt CFR

13 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 13, 2026

13 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal rises more than expected as supply disruptions persist

13 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials