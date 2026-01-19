 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Kametstal develops seven types of new products in 2025

Monday, 19 January 2026 15:31:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steelmaker Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that, of the 11 new types of metal products launched by Metinvest during 2025, seven were developed and implemented by the team at the enterprise, confirming its leading position among Metinvest’s metallurgical enterprises.

The company focused on demand from the Ukrainian and European markets, expanding its range of continuous casting billet products by four items and its range of rolled products by three items.

New steel grades developed at converter shop

A key achievement of Kametstal’s converter shop was the development of four new steel grades: 10U1, 20U, 26G2TR and S355NL-1N. These grades feature stricter requirements for chemical composition, particularly regarding sulfur and phosphorus content.

The implementation of the new grades required a series of coordinated technological decisions, including: enhanced control of hot metal desulphurization, optimization of converter charging with scrap, selection of lime and slag-thinning agents, and determination of the optimal duration of secondary metallurgy at the ladle furnace.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Kametstal 

