Ukraine’s total steel exports down 1.1 percent in 2025

In the full year of 2025, Ukraine’s total steel production amounted to 6.52 million mt, compared to 6.22 million mt in 2024, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. 4.12 million mt or 63.2 percent of total steel production was exported, while 2.40 million mt or 36.8 percent was consumed by the domestic market. In 2024, 4.17 million mt or 67.0 percent of total steel production was shipped overseas, with domestic sales amounting to 2.05 million mt or 33.0 percent of total steel production. As a result, total steel exports fell by 1.1 percent, while total domestic steel sales increased by 16.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In 2025, flat steel exports rose by 11.1 percent to 1.82 million mt, while semi-finished steel exports amounted to 1.42 million mt, down by 26.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, long steel exports came to 893,000 mt, moving up by 45.4 percent from the same period of last year.

The share of semi-finished products in exports in the January-December period was 34.25 percent, which is significantly lower than the 46.04 percent recorded in the same period of 2024, while the share of flat steel products in exports came to 44.09 percent, significantly exceeding 39.23 percent recorded in the previous year. Additionally, the share of long products rose to 22.66 percent from 14.72 percent recorded in 2024.

Meanwhile, in the given year, domestic steel consumption advanced by 21.7 percent year on year to 4 million mt, of which 1.60 million mt or 40.07 percent was accounted for by imports. However, in 2024, domestic steel consumption was 3.29 million mt, of which 1.24 million mt or 37.58 percent was met through imports.

In 2025, Ukraine’s total steel imports came to 1.60 million mt, up by 29.8 percent year on year. In particular, Ukraine imported 1.09 million mt of flat steel, up by 10.7 percent year on year, while its long steel imports grew by 51.7 percent compared to the previous year to 352,800 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in 2025 amounted to 162,200 mt, compared to 19,300 mt recorded in the previous year.

In the meantime, the share of semi-finished steel products in imports in 2025 was 10.11 percent, compared to 1.56 percent recorded in 2024, while the share of flat steel products and long products in imports dropped to 67.88 percent and rose to 22.0 percent, respectively, from 79.61 percent and 18.83 percent recorded in the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in 2025 were the EU-27 (82.0%), other European countries (8.5%) and the CIS (5.3%), while the main import suppliers to Ukraine were other European countries (49.4%), Asia (22.8%) and the EU-27 (22.1%).