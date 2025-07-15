Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 8.3 percent in H1 2025

In the first half of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 8.3 percent to 865,000 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 571,000 mt, down by 37.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. In the given period, section exports came to 412,000 mt, moving up by 60.3 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first six months, domestic steel consumption advanced by 11.7 percent year on year to 1.94 million mt, of which 716,700 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 554,100 mt of flat steel, up by 16.8 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 38.6 percent compared to the same period in the previous year to 150,200 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-June period amounted to 12,400 mt, compared to 9,700 mt recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-June 2025 period were the EU-27 (83.1%), other European countries (7.5%), and the CIS (6.7%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (57.4%), the EU-27 (23.3%), and Asia (18.7%).