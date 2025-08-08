 |  Login 
Ukraine reports 6.7 percent rise in pig iron output for January-July 2025

Friday, 08 August 2025 16:21:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 692,100 mt, up by 4.6 percent month on month and by 11.4 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production fell by 6.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 18.1 percent year on year to 580,500 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 552,000 mt, moving down by two percent month on month and by 6.2 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of the current year, Ukraine produced 4.36 million mt of pig iron, rising by 6.7 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 4.26 million, up by three percent, and rolled steel production was 3.62 million mt, advancing by 7.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

