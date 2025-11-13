Ukraine’s total steel exports down 9.9 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In the January-October period of this year, Ukraine’s total steel production amounted to 5.38 million mt, compared to 5.26 million in the same period of 2024, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. 3.32 million mt or 61.7 percent of total steel production was exported, while 2.06 million mt or 38.3 percent was consumed by the domestic market. In the January-October period last year, 3.68 million mt or 69.9 percent of total steel production was shipped overseas, with domestic sales amounting to 1.58 million mt or 30.1 percent of total steel production. As a result, total steel exports fell by 9.9 percent, while total domestic steel sales increased by 30.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In the first 10 months this year, flat steel exports rose by 1.4 percent to 1.47 million mt, while semi-finished steel exports amounted to 1.09 million mt, down by 36.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, long steel exports came to 759,000 mt, moving up by 43.8 percent from the same period of last year.

The share of semi-finished products in exports in the January-October period was 32.87 percent, which is significantly lower than the 46.31 percent recorded in the same period of 2024, while the share of flat steel products in exports came to 44.26 percent, significantly exceeding 39.35 percent recorded in the first 10 months of last year. Additionally, the share of long products rose to 22.87 percent from 14.34 percent recorded in the January-October period of 2024.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months this year, domestic steel consumption advanced by 31.6 percent year on year to 3.44 million mt, of which 1.39 million mt or 40.24 percent was accounted for by imports. However, in the January-October period of 2024, domestic steel consumption was 2.62 million mt, of which 1.04 million mt or 39.57 percent was met through imports.

In the first 10 months this year, Ukraine’s total steel imports came to 1.39 million mt, up by 33.8 percent year on year. In particular, Ukraine imported 928,200 mt of flat steel, up by 12.7 percent year on year, while its long steel imports grew by 57.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous year to 308,100 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-October period amounted to 149,300 mt, compared to 16,200 mt recorded in the same period of the previous year.

In the meantime, the share of semi-finished steel products in imports in the January-October period was 10.88 percent, compared to 1.56 percent recorded last year, while the share of flat steel products and long products in imports dropped to 66.99 percent and rose to 22.24 percent, respectively, from 79.50 percent and 18.93 percent recorded in the first 10 months of the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-October 2025 period were the EU-27 (80.8%), other European countries (8.6%) and the CIS (5.8%), while the main import suppliers to Ukraine were other European countries (50.6%), the EU-27 (22.2%) and Asia (21.3%).