Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 1.5 percent in January-July 2025

In the January-July period of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 1.5 percent to 972,000 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 711,000 mt, down by 37.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. In the given period, section exports came to 499,000 mt, moving up by 56.4 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months, domestic steel consumption advanced by 13.2 percent year on year to 2.30 million mt, of which 862,700 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 644,900 mt of flat steel, up by 14.2 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 28.6 percent compared to the same period in the previous year to 174,300 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-July period amounted to 43,500 mt, compared to 11,200 mt recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-July 2025 period were the EU-27 (81.5%), other European countries (8.1%), and the CIS (6.7%), while the main import markets of Ukraine were other European countries (55.4%), the EU-27 (23.7%), and Asia (17.8%).