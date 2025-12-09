Ukraine reports 10.2 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Nov 2025

In November this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 704,300 mt, up by 1.8 percent month on month and by 29.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production fell by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month and grew by 18.5 percent year on year to 641,100 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 589,100 mt, moving up by 10.3 percent month on month and by 23.5 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of the current year, Ukraine produced 7.20 million mt of pig iron, rising by 10.2 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 6.81 million, up by 6.9 percent, and rolled steel production was 5.97 million mt, advancing by 3.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.