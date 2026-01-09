 |  Login 
Ukraine reports 11.2 percent rise in pig iron output for 2025

Friday, 09 January 2026 15:04:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 696,200 mt, down by 1.2 percent month on month and up by 23.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production fell by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month and grew by 9.1 percent year on year to 596,700 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 554,400 mt, moving down by 5.9 percent month on month and up by 15.3 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the full year of 2025, Ukraine produced 7.88 million mt of pig iron, rising by 11.2 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 7.41 million, up by 7.8 percent, and rolled steel production was 6.52 million mt, advancing by 4.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


