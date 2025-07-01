 |  Login 
Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 6.1 percent in Jan-May 2025

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 14:39:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-May period of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 6.1 percent to 718,000 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 512,000 mt, down by 34.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. In the given period, section exports came to 311,000 mt, moving up by 43.3 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first five months, domestic steel consumption advanced by 14.5 percent year on year to 1.56 million mt, of which 591,800 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 454,700 mt of flat steel, up by 17.2 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 65.0 percent compared to the same period in the previous year to 125,700 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-May period amounted to 11,400 mt, compared to 8,500 mt recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-May 2025 period were the EU-27 (82.0%), other European countries (8.4%), and the CIS (6.9%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (57.7%), the EU-27 (23.5%), and Asia (18.3%).


