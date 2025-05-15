Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 4.1 percent in Jan-Apr

In the January-April period of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 4.1 percent to 554,000 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 445,000 mt, down by 25.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. In the given period, section exports came to 235,000 mt, moving up by 25.7 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months, domestic steel consumption advanced by 19.1 percent year on year to 1.20 million mt, of which 450,900 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 355,600 mt of flat steel, up by 22.0 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 60.5 percent compared to the same period in the previous year to 86,200 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-April period amounted to 9,100 mt, compared to 6,500 mt recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-April 2025 period were the EU-27 (79.7%), other European countries (10.2%), and the CIS (6.8%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (57.9%), the EU-27 (24.3%), and Asia (17.3%).