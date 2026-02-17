 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Kametstal resumes production at rolling mill after forced shutdown

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 13:48:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steelmaker Kametstal Iron and Steel Works, a subsidiary of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it has resumed production at its rolling mill following a prolonged forced suspension.

In January 2026, the mill rolled its first batch of 524 mt of railway wagon axles, marking the return of a high-value product to the market despite severe energy instability caused by continued Russian attacks on infrastructure.

Supply disruptions halted production for nearly a year

During wartime conditions, the rolling mill faced significant challenges in securing steel billets required for axle production. Previously, billets had been supplied by Azovstal.

Last year, due to ongoing military actions, an alternative Ukrainian supplier also lost the ability to meet the rolling mill’s requirements. As a result, the specialized mill was idled for nearly one year.

Following extensive efforts by specialists from Metinvest Group and Kametstal, alternative solutions were found through imported billets. This enabled the rolling mill to resume production of hot rolled railway axles for both domestic and European customers in January 2026.

Equipment overhaul and technical preparation completed

Restarting production after such a long suspension required thorough preparation of both raw materials and equipment at Mill 250. Preparation began in December 2025, with rolling specialists and engineering services conducting a full inspection and overhaul of the main components of the rolling line.


