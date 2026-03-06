 |  Login 
Manganese ore reserves available for immediate sale in Brazil

Friday, 06 March 2026 00:55:52 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The manganese ore reserves and rejects owned by SDN Ltd and EMAL Ltd, situated in the northern state of Amapá, are scheduled to be sold through a competitive bidding process. The deadline for submission of proposals is set for 15 March 2026, with the opening of bids to take place on 28 March 2026.

According to the announcement by the companies, the process involves 2.5 million metric tons (mt) of processed material, with manganese contents in the 26-35 percent range, half of which consisting of lumps, with typical iron contents in the 10-12 percent range, 0.07 percent of phosphorus and 8-10 percent of silicon.

Subject to research, the assets include up to 5 million mt of underground rejects, the companies added.

The mine operated from the 1950s through the 1990s. In the past three years, it has resumed operations, transporting materials by truck over 200 km to the public port of Santana. Total costs are estimated at $70/mt, delivered CFR China.

USD = BRL 5.20 (March 04)


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining Steelmaking Production Investments 

