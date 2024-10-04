 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Interpipe posts higher output and sales for H1

Friday, 04 October 2024 13:32:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its operational results for the first half of 2024.

In the first six months of 2024, Interpipe’s crude steel output increased by 24.4 percent year on year to 428,000 mt, while its output of pipe products grew by 23.4 percent year on year to 258,000 mt on the back of growing sales volumes. The company’s output of railway products in the given period went up by 19.1 percent year on year to 56,000 mt.

In the second quarter this year, production recorded increases in all segments compared to the previous quarter with outputs of crude steel, pipe and railway products growing by 35.2 percent, 18.6 percent and 3.6 percent respectively, amounting to 246,000 mt, 140,000 mt and 29,000 mt.

On the other hand, the company’s crude steel and railway product sales in the first half this year increased by 32.8 percent to 336,000 mt and by 28.9 percent to 58,000 mt, respectively. Pipe sales also rose, by 35.4 percent to 264,000 mt.


