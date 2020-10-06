Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 20.9 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 12:35:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period of the current year, Ukraine's ferroalloy production declined by 20.9 percent year on year to 544,200 mt, according to UkrFA (Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products). In particular, the production of silicomanganese in the given period fell by 27 percent year on year to 411,700 mt, while the output of ferrosilicon decreased by 23.2 percent year on year to 40,05 mt. Meanwhile, the production of manganese metal plunged by 60.5 percent year on year to 1,810 mt.



On the other hand, in the January-August period this year the output of ferromanganese rose by 65.3 percent year on year to 90,630 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.



Meanwhile, Ukraine-based Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov GOK) with 798,370 mt and Marganets Mining and Processing Plant (Marganets GOK) with 368,010 mt produced a total of 1.166 million of manganese concentrate during the first eight months of the current year, up 9.5 percent year on year.