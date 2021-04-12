﻿
Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 25.8 percent in Q1

Monday, 12 April 2021 16:42:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the first quarter of the current year, Ukraine-based ferroalloy producers exported 147,700 mt, down 25.8 percent year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given period decreased by 17 percent year on year to $172.2 million. In particular, supplies to Turkey accounted for 19.3 percent of the total value, while Italy and Poland accounted for 14.8 percent and 12.3 percent shares, respectively.

In March alone, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports totaled 59,300 mt, down 1.4 percent year on year. However, in terms of value Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given month rose by 12.6 percent year on year to $74.7 million, SteelOrbis has learned.


