Ukraine’s Centravis to supply pipes to SpaceX

Ukraine-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Centravis has received order for 28 mt of thick-walled pipes from the US-based spacecraft company SpaceX, according to media reports. The pipes will be used for fuel supply in rockets.

The products were manufactured at the Nikopol facility in two and a half months and will soon be delivered to SpaceX.

In addition, the company reported that its operations are running efficiently. Consistent energy and water supplies ensure that its production processes remain uninterrupted.