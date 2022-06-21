Ukraine’s Centravis ships products using German and Polish ports

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 14:22:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based stainless seamless pipe producer Centravis has issued details of the current situation regarding its operations. The company uses ports in Germany (Hamburg, Bramerhaven) and Poland (Gdansk, Gdynia) to ship finished products, as it is trying to find safe ways to deliver finished product to its customers against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. In Europe, delivery is carried out by trucks.

The company stated that its production operations continue in normal mode. Centravis continues to accept orders and there is currently an opportunity to place orders for the August-November period.