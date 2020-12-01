Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output down 31 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 10:49:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period this year, the largest Ukraine-based ferroalloy producer Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) saw its ferroalloy output decrease by 31 percent year on year to 441,900 mt.

In particular, in the given period, its silicomanganese production fell by 30.2 percent to 408,200 mt, while its ferromanganese output declined by 39.2 percent to 33,700 mt, both year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.

In October alone, the company produced 35,500 mt of ferroalloys versus 35,200 mt of ferroalloys in September.