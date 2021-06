Friday, 18 June 2021 15:44:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-May period of the current year, Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe produced 368,200 mt of crude steel, up 10.6 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source.

In May alone, its crude steel output totaled 86,000 mt, versus 90,000 mt in April.