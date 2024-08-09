Ukraine sees 21.2 percent rise in pig iron output in January-July

In July this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 621,400 mt, down by 1.1 percent month on month and up by 15.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production declined by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 17.7 percent year on year to 708,900 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 588,600 mt, moving up by three percent month on month and by 11.4 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of the current year, Ukraine produced 4.09 million mt of pig iron, up by 21.2 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 4.58 million, growing by 33.6 percent, and rolled steel production was 3.73 million mt, rising by 28.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.