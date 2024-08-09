 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine...

Ukraine sees 21.2 percent rise in pig iron output in January-July

Friday, 09 August 2024 14:55:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 621,400 mt, down by 1.1 percent month on month and up by 15.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production declined by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 17.7 percent year on year to 708,900 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 588,600 mt, moving up by three percent month on month and by 11.4 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of the current year, Ukraine produced 4.09 million mt of pig iron, up by 21.2 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 4.58 million, growing by 33.6 percent, and rolled steel production was 3.73 million mt, rising by 28.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal repairs continuous pickling unit No. 4

05 Aug | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.5 percent in H1

26 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down two percent in June from May

24 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 2.6% in H1 due to rolling mill repairs

19 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine sees 22.3 percent rise in pig iron output in H1

09 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for H1

04 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.6 percent in May from April

26 Jun | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 3.7 percent in January-May

25 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for Q1

20 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 20.8 percent in Jan-May

10 Jun | Steel News