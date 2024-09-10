 |  Login 
Ukraine sees 21.1 percent rise in pig iron output in January-August

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 14:54:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 643,600 mt, up by 3.6 percent month on month and by 20.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production declined by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 14.7 percent year on year to 690,700 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 589,300 mt, moving up by 0.1 percent month on month and by 16.3 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of the current year, Ukraine produced 4.73 million mt of pig iron, up by 21.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 5.27 million, growing by 30.8 percent, and rolled steel production was 4.32 million mt, rising by 26.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


