Ukraine reports 8.4 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Feb

Monday, 10 March 2025 12:10:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 544,400 mt, down by 8.5 percent month on month and up by 9.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production fell by 6.4 percent compared to the previous month and grew by 7.5 percent year on year to 571,800 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 476,900 mt, moving down by 0.7 percent month on month and increasing by 6.6 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of the current year, Ukraine produced 1.14 million mt of pig iron, rising by 8.4 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 1.18 million, up 9.9 percent, and rolled steel production was 960,000 mt, advancing by 6.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


