Ukraine reports 8.1 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Apr

In April this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 660,100 mt, up by 17.2 percent month on month and by 10.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production grew by 25.7 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 3.2 percent year on year to 692,000 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 547,000 mt, moving up by 14.3 percent month on month and down by 6.4 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of the current year, Ukraine produced 2.36 million mt of pig iron, rising by 8.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 2.43 million, up by one percent, and rolled steel production was 1.98 million mt, advancing by 0.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.